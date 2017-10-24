Back to Main page
Kremlin urges public to avoid tinging Ekho Moskvy attack with political intrigue

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 24, 13:18 UTC+3

Radio host Tatyana Felgengauer was stabbed by an intruder armed with a knife at the radio station’s studio in downtown Moscow on October 23

The office of the Ekho Moskvy radio station

The office of the Ekho Moskvy radio station

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. The attack on the Ekho Moskvy radio station’s host Tatyana Felgengauer was an action of a madman, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. He also called for refraining from coloring the incident with a political tint.

"From our standpoint, it would be illogical and wrong to color this tragic incident, which actually was a manifestation of madness, with a political tint," Peskov said. 0bea

Attack on journalist

According to investigators, on October 23, a man named Boris Grits, who holds Russian and Israeli passports, entered the office of the Ekho Moskvy radio station on Moscow’s Novy Arbat Street and attacked radio host Tatyana Felgengauer, stabbing her in the neck. The man was detained by security personnel and handed over to the police. Felgengauer was taken to hospital, she has undergone a surgery and her condition is said to be serious but stable.

A law enforcement source said earlier that Grits was either mentally disturbed or suffered from a mental disorder.

During an interrogation, he said that he regretted what he had done. At the same time, he claimed to have had a telepathic contact with the journalist since 2012. He also said that Felgengauer had been "sexually harassing" him "though a telepathic link.".

Show more
