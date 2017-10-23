Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow radio host stabbed in studio 'in grave condition'

World
October 23, 16:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The assailant claims that the female journalist used telepathy to sexually harass him

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexandr Sherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Ekho Moskvy radio host Tatyana Felgengauer, stabbed by an intruder armed with a knife at the radio station’s studio in downtown Moscow Monday afternoon, remains in grave condition, Director of the Sklifosovsky Emergency Medical Care Research Institute, Sergey Petrikov, told the Rossiya-24 television news channel.

"The patient has been brought to our institute. I must say her condition is grave," he said adding that all necessary diagnostic measures and treatment were being taken.

According to detectives, a man armed with a knife barged into the Ekho Moskvy radio station on Novy Arbat Street to attack radio host Tatyana Felgengauer and stab her in the neck. The company’s security staff detained the attacker and turned him over to the police. Felgengauer was rushed to the hospital.

Read also
Tatyana Felgengauer

Armed attacker bursts into Moscow radio station studio, stabs host

The Moscow police said the perpetrator in custody was a foreign national.

Also, law enforcement sources told TASS the man looked mentally ill.

"When questioned, he identified himself as Boris Grits. His answers to questions sounded strange. Most likely, he suffers from a mental disorder and is insane," the source said.

Asked if he knew his victim, the man said that he had telepathic contact with the woman since 2012.

"He claims that the female journalist used telepathy to sexually harass him," the police said. The perpetrator will undergo a psychiatric examination.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Baltic Fleet corvettes on long-distance voyage pass through English Channel
2
Russian defense contractor delivers second regiment set of S-400 missile systems
3
Putin sacks Russian deputy foreign minister
4
Russian banks learn to expose terrorists by their financial conduct
5
Russian expert has misgivings about Amber Room discovery near Dresden
6
Russian Communist leader blasts Sobchak’s ‘farcical’ presidential bid as ‘cheap show’
7
Coalition wants Raqqa to be a Syrian center beyond Assad’s control — Russian senator
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама