Moscow keeping eye on NATO’s growing activities in Europe, Putin says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 19, 20:51 UTC+3 SOCHI

Everything is under control, the Russian leader said

SOCHI, October 19. /TASS/. NATO’s growing activities in Eastern Europe and the Baltic states pose no threat to Russia, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

"We have been keeping an eye on it, analyzing it. We see and understand each of their steps," he said.

"You have provided me with an opportunity to make it clear - this is what we will do and how we will respond… We are not concerned about that. Let them exercise. Everything is under control," the Russian leader said.

Companies
NATO
Persons
Vladimir Putin
