Moscow cautious about NATO’s growing presence in Baltic region

Moscow cautious about NATO’s growing presence in Baltic regionRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 19, 13:16
South Korean diplomat to visit Moscow to discuss North KoreaWorld October 19, 13:04
Press review: Reality TV host to challenge Putin and Iran helps Iraq to retake KirkukPress Review October 19, 13:00
Ground infrastructure for Baiterek space rocket compound may cost $300 mlnScience & Space October 19, 12:59
Plaintiffs in Russian A321 jet crash over Sinai file 1.4 bln euro lawsuitWorld October 19, 12:58
Veteran Russian legislator slams Sobchak as ‘fake’ presidential contenderRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 19, 12:30
Romano Prodi says sanctions against Moscow damage EU-Russian relationsWorld October 19, 12:19
Rosneft CEO: Oil to remain basis of global energy sector for 20-30 years moreBusiness & Economy October 19, 11:55
Protesters outside Ukraine’s parliament mount pressure on MPs to reform lawsWorld October 19, 10:52
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ARKHANGELSK, October 19. /TASS/. Moscow considers NATO’s moves to build up its presence in the Baltic region to be part of its deliberate policy aimed at containing Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following ministerial meeting of the Barents Euro-Arctic Council (BEAC) on Thursday.
"Of course, we are concerned about the military-political situation in the Baltic region and NATO’s efforts to build up its presence," he said. "We see these processes as part of the deliberate strategic policy aimed at containing Russia."
According to Lavrov, NATO’s leaders, primarily the United States, have never made a secret of this strategy.
"It is being implemented consistently, including by stepping up efforts to create a global missile defense system, which has nothing to do with either Iran or North Korea, but is related to containing Russia and China," Lavrov stressed.