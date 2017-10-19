Back to Main page
Russia determined to contribute to Ukrainian unification — Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 19, 20:14 UTC+3

Sooner or later, the unification will become a reality, the Russian president said

SOCHI, October 19. /TASS/. Russia will do everything possible to contribute to the unification of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

"Sooner or later, the unification will become a reality. I mean, not the interstate unification, but the restoration of ties," he said. "The sooner it happens the better, we will do everything to contribute to it," he added.

Putin stressed that he had an affection for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, and considered them to be "brotherly people, if not a part of the Russian people." "Though it appeals neither to Russian nor Ukrainian nationalists, but this is my stance," he said.

West should influence Kiev to resolve Ukrainian crisis

The West should have influence on Kiev to resolve the conflict in Ukraine as the current situation around this country is obviously unacceptable, Putin said.

"Addressing Russia is not enough. They should have influence on Kiev’s position," Putin said.

Nothing will happen until the West realizes that this problem cannot be solved without influence on the Ukrainian side, he said.

"But I hope this realization will eventually come," Putin said, adding that he saw the interest of European partners in resolving this problem.

The intolerableness of the current situation is becoming obvious for the majority of Ukrainian citizens, he said.

