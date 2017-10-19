Back to Main page
Putin says attempts to influence Russia’s elections using Olympics doomed to failure

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 19, 20:27 UTC+3

The effect will be reverse to the expected one, and a serious blow will be dealt to the Olympic movement, Putin stressed

Read also

Lavrov warns US against meddling in Russian elections

SOCHI, October 19. /TASS/. Any attempts to influence the elections in Russia by using the Olympic Games are doomed to failure and will trigger a reverse effect, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the Valdai International Discussion Club.

"If anyone thinks that by doing this (attempts to dishonor Russia using the Olympics) they may influence the election campaign in Russia in spring next year, they are sadly mistaken, the effect will be reverse to the expected one, and a serious blow will be dealt to the Olympic movement," Putin stressed.

