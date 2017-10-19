Putin says importance of scientific development in global politics will grow

US sanctions aimed at forcing Russia out of European energy market — PutinBusiness & Economy October 19, 17:59
SOCHI, October 19. /TASS/. The importance of scientific and technological development in global politics will grow, together with the geopolitical factor, Russian President Vladimir Putin said addressing a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.
"Undoubtedly, the importance of scientific and technological factor will only grow," the president said. "It has always been so, but today, it will become game-changing and very soon will start to influence politics and security," Putin added.
He also said that as a result, the scientific and technological factor acquired universal political importance. The Russian president pointed out that in the past, while assessing a country’s role and influence, people payed attention to the geopolitical factor, the country’s size, its military capabilities and natural resources.
According to Putin, it is obvious that modern technologies alone cannot ensure sustainable development. "Harmonious future is impossible without social responsibility, freedom, justice, respect for traditional moral values and human dignity," he added. "Otherwise, the brave new world may bring totalitarianism, a caste society, conflicts and rising tensions instead of prosperity and prospects for all," the Russian leader said.