Putin says use of advanced technologies is powerful resource for country’s development

Business & Economy
July 09, 19:50 UTC+3

Russian President stressed that future belongs to those who "feels the challenges and calls of the time, who can appreciate and use new knowledge, who sets the task to be the leader in his industry"

YEKATERINBURG, July 9. /TASS/. Wide use of advanced technologies is a powerful resource for Russia’s development, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday at an opening ceremony of the Innoprom-2017 international industrial exhibition.

"We see a powerful resource for Russia’s development in a wide use of advanced, including digital, technologies," he said, adding it is also important for successful cooperation with other countries.

The president noted that among the Innoprom participants are Russian companies that are making wide use of advanced technologies. "It is very important to see their real efficiency and practical results, such as improvement of working conditions, growth of labor productivity, reducing [production costs, present-day management techniques and, ultimately, competitive growth of domestically-made products and services," Putin said.

"Another key tasks is to expand production of high technology goods for civilian uses at defense-sector enterprises," he said. "The ministry of industry and trade is closely working on these matters." He praised the state corporation Rostec for its efforts to diversify its production.

The president stressed that future belongs to those who "feels the challenges and calls of the time, who can appreciate and use new knowledge, who sets the task to be the leader in his industry."

According to Putin, a number of digital projects are being implemented under the National Technology Initiative. "Now it is important to swiftly develop them, form new markets, offer additional stimuli for investing in high technology sectors and, naturally, to continue to create favorable environment for innovations, at all levels - from federal to municipal," he stressed.

