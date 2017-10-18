Putin, Netanyahu discuss Syria and Iran

US hinders Syrian army’s war on terror — General Staff chiefMilitary & Defense October 18, 14:20
MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, discussing the Syria issue, the situation surrounding Iran’s nuclear program and the results of the referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan, the Kremlin press service said in a statement. "There was a thorough discussion of ways to resolve the Syrian crisis, the situation surrounding Iran’s nuclear program and the results of the referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan," the statement reads.
Besides, the parties also exchanged views on pressing issues concerning Russian-Israeli cooperation in light of agreements achieved at the two leaders’ meeting in Sochi on August 23, 2017.
The telephone conversation between Putin and Netanyahu was initiated by Israel.