Moscow confirms commitment to Iran nuclear deal

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 17, 21:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The deal on Iran’s nuclear program was reached between Iran and six international mediators on July 14, 2015

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Moscow reiterates its commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program and will continue to implement its liabilities under it, the Russian foreign ministry said in a press statement on Tuesday.

The press statement came after the international seminar dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Russian-Iranian cooperation in the area of peaceful use of nuclear energy, which was attended by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

Lavrov comments on US decision on Iran nuclear deal

In his speech, Ryabkov "reiterated Russia’s commitment to the plan of action and its liabilities under it," the ministry said. "He stressed the importance of complete implementation of the JCPOA’s potential, including re-building favorable conditions for trade and economic cooperation with Iran."

According to the ministry, representatives from all signatory states to the JCPOA, as well as from the European Union and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) were invited to take part in the seminar. "The goal of the seminar is to sum up preliminary results of the 25-year-long cooperation between Russia and Iran in the area of peaceful use of nuclear energy and outline new areas for its further expansion within the framework of the JCPOA implementation," the ministry said.

"The seminar was organized by Russia’s state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom and the Russian foreign ministry," it added.

The deal on Iran’s nuclear program was reached between Iran and six international mediators (the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, and France) on July 14, 2015. On January 16, 2016, the parties to the deal announced beginning of its implementation. Under the deal, Iran undertakes to curb its nuclear activities and place them under total control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in exchange of abandonment of the sanctions imposed previously by the United Nations Security Council, the European Union and the United States over its nuclear program.

Topics
Foreign policy
