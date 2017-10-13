Moscow considers engaging White&Case as attorney in legal battle for diplomatic property

Russia hails former French culture minister’s election as UNESCO director generalSociety & Culture October 13, 21:33
MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russia is looking at using the services of White&Case as a managing attorney in court disputes over Russian diplomatic property in the United States, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary posted on the ministry’s website on Friday.
"Given the positive experience of cooperation with the American law firm "White&Case", the Russian side is considering the possibility of engaging the firm as procedural attorney in case of a legal action in American court. The range of issues is currently under consideration," she said.
Russian Justice Minister Alexander Konovalov said on Tuesday White&Case LLP had been selected to go to bat for Russia in a coming legal battle over Russia’s diplomatic property in the United States.
On September 2, the United States’ authorities closed Russia’s consulate general in San Francisco, the trade mission in Washington and its rented office in New York. The former two facilities are Russia’s government property and enjoy diplomatic immunity. Moscow considers the seizure of Russian diplomatic property as an openly hostile act and calls on the United States to immediately return these facilities.
Addressing a news conference after the BRICS summit in China’s Xiamen on September 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans to go to court over the seizure of Russia’s diplomatic property in the United States. Later, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that the lawsuit would be ready very soon.