Israel follows bad example of US deciding to quit UNESCO — Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 13, 20:38 UTC+3

The decision made by the Israeli authorities only causes regret, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Israel’s decision to quit UNESCO only causes regret, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement published on the ministry’s website on Friday.

"The decision made by the Israeli authorities, who chose to follow the bad example of the US, only causes regret," the statement reads.

