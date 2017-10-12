Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US quits UNESCO citing anti-Israel bias

World
October 12, 17:05 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

The United States has announced its intention to withdraw from the UN cultural agency and become a permanent observer instead

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Francois Mori

WASHINGTON, October 12. /TASS/. The United States has decided to withdraw from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement.

"On October 12, 2017, the Department of State notified UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova of the U.S. decision to withdraw from the organization and to seek to establish a permanent observer mission to UNESCO," Nauert said.

Read also
Palestinian boy walks past a graffiti in Gaza City

Palestine names conditions for peace treaty with Israel — Abbas

The decision will take effect on December 31, 2018, and the US will remain a full member of the UN cultural organization until that time.

Nauert stressed "this decision was not taken lightly, and reflects U.S. concerns with mounting arrears at UNESCO, the need for fundamental reform in the organization, and continuing anti-Israel bias at UNESCO."

The US showed its desire to "remain engaged with UNESCO as a non-member observer state." Washington plans to "contribute U.S. views, perspectives and expertise on some of the important issues undertaken by the organization, including the protection of world heritage, advocating for press freedoms, and promoting scientific collaboration and education."

In December 2016, the Washington Post reported that US Congress considered the idea of withdrawing from such organizations as the UN and UNESCO after the Security Council passed a resolution calling on Israel to immediately halt its settlement activity on the occupied Palestinian territories.

In 2011, the US refused to take part in financing UNESCO after Palestine joined it as a full-fledged member. Later Israel followed suit. As a result, the international organization lost 22% of its financing.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
4
Las Vegas shooting kills at least 50 — police
12
Aftermath of powerful earthquake in Mexico
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's top diplomat calls on US to clarify coalition’s behavior in Syria
2
Iskanders group may grow in response to US armor division in Poland — legislator
3
German CEO gifts Putin with team Germany football shirt and Soviet goalie figure
4
Kremlin regrets US decision to quit UNESCO
5
Russian defense minister warns situation in Afghanistan worsening
6
US quits UNESCO citing anti-Israel bias
7
Post-Soviet military bloc to hold drills in Tajikistan in November
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама