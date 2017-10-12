Back to Main page
Kremlin regrets US decision to quit UNESCO

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 12, 17:26 UTC+3

On October 12, the United States announced its decision to withdraw from UNESCO

© EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the United States’ withdrawal from UNESCO was sad news.

Read also

US quits UNESCO citing anti-Israel bias

"Sad news," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters.

Earlier on Thursday, the United States announced its withdrawal from UNESCO. According to a statement issued by US Department of State Spokesperson Heather Nauert, "US withdrawal will take effect on December 31, 2018."

"On October 12, 2017, the Department of State notified UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova of the US decision to withdraw from the organization and to seek to establish a permanent observer mission to UNESCO," the statement says. Nauert noted that "this decision was not taken lightly."

The organization’s Director-General Irina Bokova expressed "profound regret at the decision of the United States of America to withdraw from UNESCO.".

