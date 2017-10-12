Kremlin regrets US decision to quit UNESCO

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the United States’ withdrawal from UNESCO was sad news.

"Sad news," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters.

Earlier on Thursday, the United States announced its withdrawal from UNESCO. According to a statement issued by US Department of State Spokesperson Heather Nauert, "US withdrawal will take effect on December 31, 2018."

"On October 12, 2017, the Department of State notified UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova of the US decision to withdraw from the organization and to seek to establish a permanent observer mission to UNESCO," the statement says. Nauert noted that "this decision was not taken lightly."

The organization’s Director-General Irina Bokova expressed "profound regret at the decision of the United States of America to withdraw from UNESCO.".