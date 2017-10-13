Kremlin hopes Ukraine will recognize Crimea’s reunification with Russia

VORONEZH, October 13. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that Kiev will show respect to the expression of will by Crimean citizens and will recognize the peninsula’s reunification with Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We hope that sooner or later this recognition will happen," Peskov said. Ukraine’s leadership should "show respect for the expression of will by the million-strong population of the peninsula."

"We also expect that in the future the normalization of Russian-Ukrainian ties will be possible," he said.