Kremlin hopes Ukraine will recognize Crimea’s reunification with Russia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 13, 14:56 UTC+3

Ukraine’s leadership should "show respect for the expression of will by the million-strong population of the peninsula," the Kremlin spokesman said

© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

VORONEZH, October 13. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that Kiev will show respect to the expression of will by Crimean citizens and will recognize the peninsula’s reunification with Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We hope that sooner or later this recognition will happen," Peskov said. Ukraine’s leadership should "show respect for the expression of will by the million-strong population of the peninsula."

"We also expect that in the future the normalization of Russian-Ukrainian ties will be possible," he said.

Persons
Dmitry Peskov
Topics
Crimea and Sevastopol
