Kremlin hopes Ukraine will recognize Crimea’s reunification with Russia

Kremlin concerned over non-issuance of US visas to Russian officers planning to visit UNRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 13, 14:59
Kremlin hopes Ukraine will recognize Crimea’s reunification with RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 13, 14:56
Dusseldorf court lifts all restrictions on OPAL gas pipeline capacitiesBusiness & Economy October 13, 14:15
Maria Sharapova to clash with China’s Peng Shuai in semifinals of 2017 Tianjin OpenSport October 13, 14:05
Press review: Trump may boost Iran’s hardliners and what Russian-US talks hold for KabulPress Review October 13, 13:00
Russia’s top cinema chain says controversial tsar film to return to its screensSociety & Culture October 13, 12:50
Parliament speaker says Iran may quit nuclear deal if US withdrawsWorld October 13, 12:39
Diplomat mocks CNN’s allegations that Pokemon Go part of ‘Russian meddling conspiracy’Russian Politics & Diplomacy October 13, 12:20
Russia requests Turkey's explanation on new export restrictionsBusiness & Economy October 13, 11:14
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
VORONEZH, October 13. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that Kiev will show respect to the expression of will by Crimean citizens and will recognize the peninsula’s reunification with Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"We hope that sooner or later this recognition will happen," Peskov said. Ukraine’s leadership should "show respect for the expression of will by the million-strong population of the peninsula."
"We also expect that in the future the normalization of Russian-Ukrainian ties will be possible," he said.