Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US decision to quit UNESCO in line with Trump’s policies — envoy

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 13, 15:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"According to the administration’s logic, it is pointless to pay money to the budget of the organization, if this organizations does not vote the way the US wants," the envoy said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Washington’s recent decision to withdraw from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is in harmony with the overall policies of the Trump administration, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambasssador-at-Large Eleonora Mitrofanova told TASS.

"The US wanted to leave the organization under President [Ronald] Reagan," said Mitrofanova who earlier served as Russia’s Permanent Delegate to UNESCO. "However, it did so now, because this decision is in line with the overall policy pursued by the Trump administration, expressing disdain for international organizations."

Read also

Russian senator links US decision to quit UNESCO with high fees

Russian envoy to UNESCO says US withdrawal politically motivated

UN secretary general ‘deeply regrets’ US pulling out of UNESCO

Kremlin regrets US decision to quit UNESCO

US quits UNESCO citing anti-Israel bias

"According to the administration’s logic, it is pointless to pay money to the budget of the organization, if this organizations does not vote the way the US wants," she added.

According to the ambassador, Washington’s second argument is that UNESCO is a "pro-Palestinian or an anti-Israeli organization." "Israel and the United States believe that some sections in UNESCO’s resolutions on education and protection of cultural heritage on Palestinian territories have a certain accusatory bias against Israel," she stressed.

Mitrofanova noted that there are different approaches towards the issue in the US administration. "Someone believes that after withdrawing from this humanitarian organization, the US will lose its influence on many issues," she emphasized. "There is another party, apparently, mostly the pro-Israel lobby, which believes that there is no need for the organization that votes against Israel all the time."

The ambassador also drew attention to the fact that the Americans initiated such major UNESCO projects as the fight against violent extremism and women’s education. "The US had serious initiatives. It was considered the sponsor of many projects. It turns out that, by bidding farewell to UNESCO, it refuses to patronize these programs?" she noted. "Many questions are yet to be answered," the ambassador concluded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat mocks CNN’s allegations that Pokemon Go part of ‘Russian meddling conspiracy’
2
Russia requests Turkey's explanation on new export restrictions
3
Russian top brass: US radars cover all possible trajectories of Russian ballistic missiles
4
Kremlin concerned over non-issuance of US visas to Russian officers planning to visit UN
5
Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow to rock Moscow, St. Petersburg stages in April 2018
6
Dusseldorf court lifts all restrictions on OPAL gas pipeline capacities
7
First planes to land at new military airfield in Russia’s Baltic exclave by year-end
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама