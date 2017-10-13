US decision to quit UNESCO in line with Trump’s policies — envoy

Kremlin concerned over non-issuance of US visas to Russian officers planning to visit UNRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 13, 14:59
Kremlin hopes Ukraine will recognize Crimea’s reunification with RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 13, 14:56
Dusseldorf court lifts all restrictions on OPAL gas pipeline capacitiesBusiness & Economy October 13, 14:15
Maria Sharapova to clash with China’s Peng Shuai in semifinals of 2017 Tianjin OpenSport October 13, 14:05
Press review: Trump may boost Iran’s hardliners and what Russian-US talks hold for KabulPress Review October 13, 13:00
Russia’s top cinema chain says controversial tsar film to return to its screensSociety & Culture October 13, 12:50
Parliament speaker says Iran may quit nuclear deal if US withdrawsWorld October 13, 12:39
Diplomat mocks CNN’s allegations that Pokemon Go part of ‘Russian meddling conspiracy’Russian Politics & Diplomacy October 13, 12:20
Russia requests Turkey's explanation on new export restrictionsBusiness & Economy October 13, 11:14
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Washington’s recent decision to withdraw from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is in harmony with the overall policies of the Trump administration, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambasssador-at-Large Eleonora Mitrofanova told TASS.
"The US wanted to leave the organization under President [Ronald] Reagan," said Mitrofanova who earlier served as Russia’s Permanent Delegate to UNESCO. "However, it did so now, because this decision is in line with the overall policy pursued by the Trump administration, expressing disdain for international organizations."
"According to the administration’s logic, it is pointless to pay money to the budget of the organization, if this organizations does not vote the way the US wants," she added.
According to the ambassador, Washington’s second argument is that UNESCO is a "pro-Palestinian or an anti-Israeli organization." "Israel and the United States believe that some sections in UNESCO’s resolutions on education and protection of cultural heritage on Palestinian territories have a certain accusatory bias against Israel," she stressed.
Mitrofanova noted that there are different approaches towards the issue in the US administration. "Someone believes that after withdrawing from this humanitarian organization, the US will lose its influence on many issues," she emphasized. "There is another party, apparently, mostly the pro-Israel lobby, which believes that there is no need for the organization that votes against Israel all the time."
The ambassador also drew attention to the fact that the Americans initiated such major UNESCO projects as the fight against violent extremism and women’s education. "The US had serious initiatives. It was considered the sponsor of many projects. It turns out that, by bidding farewell to UNESCO, it refuses to patronize these programs?" she noted. "Many questions are yet to be answered," the ambassador concluded.