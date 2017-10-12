Moscow regrets US decision to withdraw from UNESCO

MOSCOW, October 12./TASS/. The decision of the US leadership to withdraw from UNESCO makes things worse for this organization and is regrettable, says a statement by Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, posted on the ministry’s website on Thursday.

"This decision by the US leadership is regrettable. The country that stood at the origins of UNESCO is leaving it at a difficult for the organization time, making things worse for it by these moves," Zakharova said.