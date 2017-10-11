Back to Main page
Russia ready to mediate talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 11, 14:16 UTC+3

The situation in the region depends on mutual understanding and cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia, senior Russian diplomat says

RABAT, October 11. /TASS/. Moscow is prepared to provide a platform for negotiations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and North Africa Mikhail Bogdanov said on Wednesday.

"We tried several times and suggested that [Iran and Saudi Arabia sit down at the negotiating table], but we do not impose our mediator's role," he told reporters.

"However, we have always told our partners in both Saudi Arabia and Iran that we are ready to provide both a platform for contacts and act as a good service provider."

He added that Moscow had always proceeded from the need to resolve contradictions between the two countries.

"It would be much easier to solve many problems, if there was the necessary mutual understanding and trust between Tehran and Riyadh," Bogdanov said.

He added that the situation in the region as a whole depended on mutual understanding and cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia, particularly, in combating terrorism.

