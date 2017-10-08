Saudi Arabia set to curb attempts to finance terrorism - top diplomat

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia will not let anyone finance terrorism and spread the ideology of hatred, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said at a news conference for Russian media.

"We will not let anyone spread the ideology of hatred, to finance those kind of ideology or terrorism," he said. "Our approach to this problem has been very strict: we have dismissed several thousand of imams from mosques for extremism, we modernize our educational system in order to rule out the possibility of misinterpretation of texts."

He said that Riyadh was set to cooperate with Moscow in the fight against terrorism.

"Lots of militants from both Russia and Saudi Arabia are fighting for the Islamic State [terrorist group, outlawed in Russia]," the Saudi top diplomat said. "They pose a threat for our countries and for other states, from where they came from. So, we have strong interest in cooperation."

At the same time, al-Jubeir accused Qatar of financing terrorism in various countries in a bid to intervene into domestic affairs of those states.

"We are convinced that there are certain principles that all countries must stick to: [they must] say "no" to terrorism, the financing of terrorism, extremism and propaganda of hatred, [as well as] attempts to interfere into domestic affairs of other states," he said . "We expect those demands to be met by Qatar.".