Russia may pass bills to shield domestic affairs from foreign meddling in spring

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 10, 11:55 UTC+3

The bills were prepared by a temporary commission of the Federation Council on protecting state sovereignty

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The bills aimed at safeguarding Russia’s domestic affairs from external meddling may be passed during the Federation Council’s (upper house) spring session, Russian Senator Andrey Klishas told reporters.

Earlier on Tuesday, the legislators heard a preliminary report on non-interference in Russia’s domestic affairs, prepared by a temporary commission of the Federation Council on protecting state sovereignty.

Putin accuses West of meddling in Russian domestic politics

"[After the work of the commission] there will be several clearly formulated legislative proposals that we will suggest our colleagues discuss, and I think these bills will be passed during the spring session," said Klishas, who chairs the upper house’s committee for constitutional legislation and state construction.

The document says that external threats to state sovereignty, including efforts to meddle in Russia’s domestic affairs, have been on the rise since 2014. Most these threats are posed by the United States and a number of its satellites, primarily from NATO member-states.

The commission recommended introducing some changes to Russian legislation to specify the term of meddling in Russia’s domestic affairs and envisage a possibility of carrying out parliamentary investigations into any signs of external interference.

Among other proposed measures are banning people with dual citizenship from being authorized representatives of candidates for elected office, and thwarting the implementation by foreign countries of their programs in Russia, including those bankrolled by NGOs.

