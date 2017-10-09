Participation of France’s president in SPIEF 2018 under consideration — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Participation of France’s President Emmanuel Macron in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) to be held in 2018 is under consideration, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"Contacts are underway regarding participation at the top level but I would prefer not to run ahead of announcements from Paris," Peskov said.

Moscow is interested in participation of France in the forum because this country is a very important partner of Russia, Peskov said. "First contacts between heads of states, Putin and Macron, set highly positive dynamics, which implies progressing and developing cooperation where possible, rather than focusing in relations on topics with disagreements in place," he said.

Russia "will also be glad to see the French business at the St. Petersburg forum, especially that it has wide presence in various segments of the Russian market for a long time," Peskov added.