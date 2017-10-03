Back to Main page
Putin praises Russian-French relations

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 03, 15:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia is interested in developing relations with France

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palace of Versailles, France, May 29, 2017

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palace of Versailles, France, May 29, 2017

© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia is interested in preserving and developing a special role of the Russian-French relations, President Vladimir Putin said at the presentation of foreign ambassadors’ credentials ceremony.

Read also

French ambassador confirms preparations underway for Macron's visit to Russia

He recalled his trip to France earlier this year, which was timed to coincide with the 300th anniversary of Tsar Peter the Great's visit to that country. "We continue the dialogue with French President [Emmanuel Macron] on both important bilateral and pressing international and regional issues," Putin said, mentioning, in particular, a decision to set up the Trianon Dialogue civil societies’ forum. "We are interested in presenting and developing this special tradition, a special role of the Russian-French relations in European affairs and in global politics," the Russian president concluded.

Putin also drew attention to the revival of bilateral economic ties between Russia and Portugal, adding that the growth of trade turnover between the two countries amounted to 190% in the first six months of this year. He described the exhibition dedicated to the treasures of the Portuguese Empire era, which is scheduled to open in the Kremlin in December, as an important event.

