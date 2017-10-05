Saudi King’s visit to give impetus to bilateral relations — Putin

Russan president and Saudi king meeting round-upWorld October 05, 15:12
MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is certain that the current visit by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud to Russia will give an impetus to bilateral relations.
"I am certain that your visit will give a good impetus to the development of our inter-state relations," Putin said in the course of narrow format talks on Thursday.
He cordially welcomed King Salman and thanked him for accepting the invitation to visit Russia.
"This is the first-ever visit by Saudi Arabia’s king to Russia in the history of our relations," Putin said. "It is a very significant event."
Putin looked back on the long history of bilateral relations. More than 90 years ago, in 1926, the Soviet Union was the first country to have recognized the kingdom founded by the father of the current monarch, Abdul Aziz bin Saud.