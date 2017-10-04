Moscow warns against extradition of Russian nationals to US

MOSCOW, October 4./TASS/. Russia comes out against the extradition of Russian nationals to foreign states, including the US, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexei Meshkov told journalists on Wednesday in comments on the decision to extradite Russians Vinnik and Levashov to the US.

"We are categorically against the extradition of our nationals to foreign countries, in this case to the US," he said.

A court in the Greek city of Saloniki satisfied a US extradition request for Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik at its hearing on Wednesday. Vinnik was detained in Greece at the request of US authorities on July 25. The jury in San Francisco, California, brought charges against the Russian into money laundering and fraud with cryptocurrency.

Russia’s Prosecutor-General’s Office requested Vinnik’s extradition to Russia. In his home country, a criminal investigation into large-scale fraud has been initiated.

On Tuesday, Spanish court agreed to extradite detained Russian Pyotr Levashov to the US. He was detained in Barcelona this past April at Washington’s request. The Russian is charged with creating "a global cyber infrastructure through which he committed numerous unlawful acts," the Spanish national police said. The operation was carried out in coordination with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).