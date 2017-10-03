Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Spanish court approves extradition of Russian national to US

World
October 03, 17:48 UTC+3 MADRID

Pyotr Levashov is charged with creating "a global cyber infrastructure through which he committed numerous unlawful acts," the Spanish national police said

Share
1 pages in this article

MADRID, October 3. /TASS/. Spanish court has agreed to extradite detained Russian Pyotr Levashov to the US, the Spanish national judiciary board said in its press release that TASS has at its disposal.

The document says that the court "agreed to extradite Russian citizen Pyotr Levashov to the United States."

He was detained in Barcelona this past April at Washington’s request. The Russian is charged with creating "a global cyber infrastructure through which he committed numerous unlawful acts," the Spanish national police said. The operation was carried out in coordination with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The US Department of Justice earlier declared liquidation of the Kelihos network of infected computers controlled by hackers who were conducting harmful activities through it, including data collection and spamming. Levashov is accused of involvement in this network.

Hackers infected computers running Microsoft Windows and could collect any information about their owners and other people by intercepting data flows.

Russia also requested Levashov’s extradition earlier. The Russian citizen’s lawyers requested his case to be studied by Spanish court. The lawyers explained that if Spain’s Justice Ministry satisfies Russia’s request, the procedure in the US will be suspended, and then Spain will decide what procedure should continue. Levashov’s lawyers also pointed out to "political motives" in the case against Levashov whose extradition is sought by as many as two states.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow refutes allegations IS captured two Russian soldiers
2
Russia on track to becoming global energy storage leader — minister
3
FIFA comments on Russian cities readiness for 2018 World Cup
4
Putin lambasts war hysteria over North Korea
5
Putin comments on Yemen crisis
6
Putin to attend session on Russia’s preparations for 2018 FIFA World Cup
7
Kremlin comments on opposition figure Navalny arrest
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама