Croatia’s president to visit Russia in mid-October — Putin

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Croatia’s President will visit Russia in mid-October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during presentation of credentials by envoys.
"We expect Croatia’s President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic to come in the middle of this month, in October," the Russian leader said. Putin expects that agreements in political, economic and humanitarian spheres, including issues on opening of a Russian scientific and cultural center in Zagreb, will be achieved at the impending negotiations. The Russian president added that the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties with Croatia will be celebrated this year.