Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia voices concerns over Ukraine-Croatia contacts on regaining control over Donbass

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 01, 18:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Moscow calls on Zagreb to "use all possibilities to encourage Kiev to consistently and fully comply with the Minsk agreements"

Share
1 pages in this article
Russia's Foreign Ministry

Russia's Foreign Ministry

© Gennadiy Khamelyanin/TASS

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Moscow is concerned over contacts between officials of Ukraine and Croatia on "returning uncontrolled territories," which run counter to the Minsk peace agreements, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

In late August, Kiev hosted contacts of Ukraine’s authorities with Croatia’s Former Justice Minister Vesna Skare-Ozbolt, Former Deputy Interior Minister Yoshko Moric and ex-chairman of the government’s committee for refugees and displaced persons Lovre Peykovich.

Read also

Russia slams Kiev’s initiative on peacekeepers as attempt not to implement Minsk deal

Russian envoy urges Kiev to implement Minsk deal

Kremlin hopes US will urge Kiev to implement Minsk accords

Putin says Kiev making every effort to prevent implementation of Minsk accords

"Judging on the current information from mass media, the meetings discussed issues of "returning uncontrolled territories" based on Croatia’s experience in the 1990s," the ministry said. This was "negative experience" as Zagreb’s military operations in 1995 resulted in 250,000 Serbian refugees and numerous deaths, it noted.

"Any mentioning of "military scenarios" towards Donbass looks especially flawed and immoral now, in the first days of the school ceasefire approved in the Normandy format," the ministry said.

Russia seeks to foster friendly ties with Croatia and calls on Zagreb to "use all possibilities to encourage Kiev to consistently and fully comply with the Minsk agreements for the soonest settlement of the domestic Ukrainian crisis by peaceful means and ensuring sustainable stabilization of situation in Ukraine’s southeast."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia voices concerns over Ukraine-Croatia contacts on regaining control over Donbass
2
Russia’s Vice-Admiral Kulakov destroyer escorting Chinese tanker through Gulf of Aden
3
Declaring Soros a terrorist would mean shaking US foundations, Russian senator warns
4
More than 500 tourists staying in Mount Elbrus mudslide area
5
Moscow to react to US demands to shut Russian diplomatic facilities after sizing matter up
6
Kremlin slams move to strip Russian embassy of right to US facilities as raider seizure
7
Putin stresses whoever takes the lead in artificial intelligence will rule world
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама