Russian, Turkmen presidents sign strategic partnership treaty

ASHGABAT, October 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimukhamedov have put their signatures to a bilateral treaty on strategic partnership. Their talks ended with the conclusion of another 14 joint documents.

Agriculture ministers inked an inter-government agreement on cooperation in the agri-industrial complex, and industry ministers, an inter-government agreement on cooperation in industry.

Other bilateral agreements concern cooperation in sports, tourism, the health service standards and metrology, inter-regional relations.

Also, Putin and Berdimukhamedov made a joint statement.

A convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea may be finally coordinated at a next summit of the region’s states, Berdymukhamedov said.

"We hope that the issue of finishing joint work on a convention on the Caspian status may be considered already at the fifth summit of the Caspian Sea states," the president said at talks with visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"This issue is of strategic importance for us, and I think that all of us, the Caspian Sea countries, will come out in favor of settling it," the Turkmen leader said.