Putin calls to boost trade with Turkmenistan

Business & Economy
October 02, 16:09 UTC+3 ASHGABAT

President Berdymukhamedov hails cooperation between the countries’ parliaments

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

ASHGABAT, October 2. /TASS/. At talks with his Turkmen counterpart in Ashgabat, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized a need to discuss measures to bolster trade cooperation of the two countries.

"We must discuss what moves are to be made to develop trade relations," Putin said to President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, noting a decline in trade between the countries.

The Turkmen leader said Ashgabat puts much emphasis on Putin’s visit. He said substantial legal framework "which has strategic nature" has been built in years of cooperation. President Berdymukhamedov also hailed cooperation between the countries’ parliaments.

Prior to the talks in a narrow format, the leaders met at the hall of the presidential palace. A military band greeted the visiting Russian leader with the national anthem of the Russian Federation, after which the anthem of Turkmenistan was performed.

