Russian emergencies ministry sends humanitarian convoy to Donbass

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russia’s emergencies ministry has sent yet another, 69th, humanitarian convoy to Donbass, a ministry’s spokesman told TASS on Thursday.
"The 69th Russian emergencies ministry’s humanitarian convoy has set off from the ministry’s Don rescue center in the Rostov region and is now moving towards the Russian-Ukrainian border," the spokesman said, adding that the trucks are carrying more than 400 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes, including food products and medicines.
The convoy will break into two - one will go to Donetsk and the other one - to Lugansk.
Since August 2014, Russia’s emergencies ministry has delivered more than 70,000 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes to the Donetsk and Lugansk regions.