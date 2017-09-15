Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin assures that Moscow won't suspend humanitarian aid to Donbass residents

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 15, 13:22 UTC+3

Vladimir Putin previously backed deploying UN peacekeepers to Donbass

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

Read also

UN peacemakers should protect people in Donbass — Ukraine’s ex-president

Putin agrees peacekeepers may be stationed away from engagement line in Donbass

Donetsk, Lugansk support Russia’s proposal to deploy UN mission to Donbass

Lavrov says UN mission crucial for disengagement process in Donbass

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russia will not refuse from humanitarian assistance to Donbass residents, though certain re-distribution "to structure" means for those purposes continues, Russia’s presidential press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, said in a comment to information published by RBC that the Russian government from 2019 would refuse from "humanitarian assistance to certain territories" in favor of financing projects in Crimea and Kaliningrad. The "certain territories" notion referred to Donbass, RBC said.

"We do not consider, and will not consider refusing from humanitarian assistance to residents of Donbass," the press secretary said. "For humanitarian reasons, Russia will continue taking care of those people, who were torn away by their own country in the civil war."

"There is a certain re-distribution, but it does not mean there would be any cuts in favor ofd others," he said. "We are speaking about structuring only."

RBC reported earlier on Friday, referring to its sources, the self-proclaimed Republics DPR and LPR from 2019 may receive less assistance from the Russian budget - those resources may be used to finance construction and modernization of infrastructures in Crimea and Kaliningrad. The Finance Ministry was ordered to make respective changes to the draft budget for 2018-2019.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to select most profitable route for gas transit to Europe after 2020
2
Russia’s Central Bank cuts key rate to 8.5%
3
Press review: US meddles in Russian regional elections and Moscow may end Donbass aid
4
More than 1,000 gunmen switch sides to join Syrian army
5
Kremlin strongly condemns North Korean new missile launch
6
Russian MP comments on North Korea’s new missile launch
7
Kremlin assures that Moscow won't suspend humanitarian aid to Donbass residents
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама