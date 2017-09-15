Kremlin assures that Moscow won't suspend humanitarian aid to Donbass residents

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russia will not refuse from humanitarian assistance to Donbass residents, though certain re-distribution "to structure" means for those purposes continues, Russia’s presidential press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, said in a comment to information published by RBC that the Russian government from 2019 would refuse from "humanitarian assistance to certain territories" in favor of financing projects in Crimea and Kaliningrad. The "certain territories" notion referred to Donbass, RBC said.

"We do not consider, and will not consider refusing from humanitarian assistance to residents of Donbass," the press secretary said. "For humanitarian reasons, Russia will continue taking care of those people, who were torn away by their own country in the civil war."

"There is a certain re-distribution, but it does not mean there would be any cuts in favor ofd others," he said. "We are speaking about structuring only."

RBC reported earlier on Friday, referring to its sources, the self-proclaimed Republics DPR and LPR from 2019 may receive less assistance from the Russian budget - those resources may be used to finance construction and modernization of infrastructures in Crimea and Kaliningrad. The Finance Ministry was ordered to make respective changes to the draft budget for 2018-2019.