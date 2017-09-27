Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin lauds elimination of last chemical agent from Russian stockpiles as ‘historic event’

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 27, 15:52 UTC+3

Russia has completed the elimination of its chemical weapons stock ahead of schedule and the last batch was destroyed on Wednesday

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian presidential press service/TASS

NOVO-OGAREVO, September 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the elimination of the last batch of Russia’s chemical stockpiles a historic event.

The president spoke during an online video conference with Russia’s last storage facility in Kizner, the republic of Udmurtia, in the Volga Federal District, where the remaining stockpile of the country’s chemical weapons had been kept and disposed on Wednesday upon the presidential order.

Read also

Russia’s largest chemical weapons stockpiles destroyed in Bryansk region

Destruction of Russian chemical weapons stockpiles to be completed end of September

Russia eliminates 86% of chemical weapons stockpile — OPCW chief

"Without fanfare, we can say that this is indeed a historic event given the huge amount of chemical stockpiles since the Soviet time. Specialists said it could be used to destroy everything that moves on the Earth several times," Putin said.

Although Russia had planned to complete the elimination of chemical stockpiles by 2020, this was done ahead of schedule this year, Putin said.

"This [elimination of chemical weapons] is a huge step towards making the modern world more balanced and safer," Putin said. So, Russia "will meet its key international commitments on the convention on banning chemical weapons."

Putin recalled that Russia was one of the first countries that signed this document and has been working closely with its partners to "safeguard the humankind from the threat that such barbaric and deadly weapons may be used and proliferated."

International context

"Therefore, I remind you about Russia’s key role in solving the problem of Syria’s chemical weapons," Putin said.

"Russia fully meets its international commitments, including in disarmament and non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction," Putin said. Russia understands those "risks that may trigger the resumption of the arms race and attempts to break strategic parity."

"We are always open for a substantive dialogue on all issues of global security and enhancing confidence-building measures," Putin said.

"We expect that Russia’s efforts on eliminating chemical weapons will serve as an example for other countries," he said.

Russia and the United States have possessed the largest chemical stockpiles, Putin said. According to Putin, the United States "does not comply with its obligations regarding the terms for chemical weapons disposal: It postponed disposal terms three times already, including at the pretext of lack of budget financial assets, which, honestly speaking, sounds rather strange." "We expect that the United States, like other countries, will fulfil its obligations under international agreements," the Russian leader concluded.

Russia signed the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction, commonly known as the Chemical Weapons Convention, or CWC on January 13, 1993 and ratified it on November 5, 1997.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russia's domestic policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Washington will not tolerate Russia’s military advantage — US military chief
2
Five field commanders behind attack on Russian military police killed in Syria
3
UEFA opens disciplinary probe against Spartak FC after Moscow match with Liverpool
4
FSB plans to build 50-km fence on Crimea’s border with Ukraine
5
Russia intends to submit counterclaims to US over Open Skies Treaty
6
Putin lauds elimination of last chemical agent from Russian stockpiles as ‘historic event’
7
Explosions heard from Ukraine’s biggest munitions depot near Vinnitsa — police
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама