Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Destruction of Russian chemical weapons stockpiles to be completed end of September

Military & Defense
September 14, 16:02 UTC+3

Earlier plans were to complete work by December 31, 2018

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 14./TASS/. Work to destroy chemical weapons at the last remaining storage facility in Russia, Kizner in Udmurtia, is planned to be completed at the end of September, Russian president’s envoy to the Volga Region Federal District, Mikhail Babich, told reporters on Thursday.

Read also

Russia’s largest chemical weapons stockpiles destroyed in Bryansk region

"Destruction of chemical weapons stockpiles is planned to be completed in the settlement of Kizner, Udmurtia, at the end of September," said Babich, the chairman of the state commission for chemical disarmament.

"This is a year earlier than planned," he said, adding that more than two billion roubles from the budget have been saved.

Earlier plans were to complete work by December 31, 2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's military aviation school gets first female applicants
7
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
23
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Two Russian subs attack Islamic State in Syria with Kalibr cruise missiles
2
Iskander-M system gets new types of missiles — manufacturer
3
Russian, Iranian, Turkish forces to control Idlib’s de-escalation zone
4
Five days after opening, Moscow’s newest park needs restoration
5
Zapad-2017 strategic exercise kicks off in Russia and Belarus
6
Russian Defense Ministry develops electromagnetic gun to counter drones
7
South Korea plans to provide $8 mln humanitarian aid to North Korea
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама