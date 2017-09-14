Destruction of Russian chemical weapons stockpiles to be completed end of September

EU extends individual sanctions against Russian citizens, companiesWorld September 14, 16:02
MOSCOW, September 14./TASS/. Work to destroy chemical weapons at the last remaining storage facility in Russia, Kizner in Udmurtia, is planned to be completed at the end of September, Russian president’s envoy to the Volga Region Federal District, Mikhail Babich, told reporters on Thursday.
"Destruction of chemical weapons stockpiles is planned to be completed in the settlement of Kizner, Udmurtia, at the end of September," said Babich, the chairman of the state commission for chemical disarmament.
"This is a year earlier than planned," he said, adding that more than two billion roubles from the budget have been saved.
Earlier plans were to complete work by December 31, 2018.