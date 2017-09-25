Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin, Erdogan hold telephone conversation — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 25, 15:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin reports

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 25./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation on Monday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said to confirm reports by some foreign media outlets.

Read also

Turkey, Russia have no disagreement over Syria — Erdogan

"Yes, the conversation did take place," he said.

Turkish A Haber TV channel has reported about the telephone conversation on Monday. The Kremlin press service has supplied no details of the phone call as of yet.

On September 20, the Turkish president said at the Global Business Forum in New York that he planned to have a telephone conversation with President Putin on Monday, September 25, and to meet with the Russian leader on September 28.Erdogan said he wanted to discuss with Putin the situation around the Syrian settlement as well as purchase of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine involved in illegal arms deliveries to South Sudan — Amnesty International
2
Russian general's death in Syria result of US double-dealing in war on terror — diplomat
3
US-led coalition denies charges of US units leading Syrian 'opposition' through IS lines
4
Russian military deny strike against Syrian opposition units near Deir ez-Zor
5
Kremlin mum on German right’s success, points out Russian right political lightweights
6
Supplies of S-400 systems to Turkey may begin within two years
7
Russian envoy notes US actions in Syria as Washington's true colors on anti-terror policy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама