Putin, Erdogan hold telephone conversation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 25./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation on Monday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said to confirm reports by some foreign media outlets.

"Yes, the conversation did take place," he said.

Turkish A Haber TV channel has reported about the telephone conversation on Monday. The Kremlin press service has supplied no details of the phone call as of yet.

On September 20, the Turkish president said at the Global Business Forum in New York that he planned to have a telephone conversation with President Putin on Monday, September 25, and to meet with the Russian leader on September 28.Erdogan said he wanted to discuss with Putin the situation around the Syrian settlement as well as purchase of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems.