Putin, Maduro may meet in October in Moscow

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro may meet in Moscow in early October, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Yes, the possibility of such a visit (of Maduro to Moscow) is being considered, and possible contacts between the two presidents (of Russia and Venezuela) are also being worked out," Peskov told reporters.

Venezuela’s Maduro and Oil Minister Eulogio del Pino plan to visit Moscow to participate in the 'Russian Energy Week' Energy Efficiency and Energy Development International Forum due on October 4-7, the minister earlier told TASS.

The international forum is expected to bring together CEOs of biggest global energy companies, leading international experts and media representatives. The 'Russian Energy Week' is focused on the global energy agenda, and is a platform for discussing vital issues, defining the main areas of development, and finding the best solutions to the existing challenges.