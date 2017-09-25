Venezuelan president to take part in Russian Energy Week

US-led coalition denies charges of US units leading Syrian 'opposition' through IS linesWorld September 25, 18:49
MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Oil Minister Eulogio del Pino plan to visit Moscow to participate in the 'Russian Energy Week' Energy Efficiency and Energy Development International Forum due on October 4-7, the Minister told TASS.
"Sure, yes (President Maduro is coming - TASS), and so am I," he said when asked a respective question.
The forum is expected to gather heads of biggest global energy companies, leading international experts and media. The 'Russian Energy Week' is focused on the global energy agenda, and is a platform for discussing vital issues, defining the main areas of development, and finding best solutions to the existing challenges.