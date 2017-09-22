Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov blames Obama administration for souring Russia-US ties

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 22, 20:41 UTC+3

The top diplomat says he does not believe Tillerson’s words on Russia's alleged interference in the US election

Share
1 pages in this article
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

UNITED NATIONS, September 22./TASS/. Relations of Russia and the US suffer not over conflicts but over the legacy of the Obama administration, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference after high-level meetings at the UN General Assembly session.

Read also

Quick solutions in Russian-US relations unlikely due to Obama legacy — Kremlin aide

Lavrov slams ongoing Russophobic campaign unleashed under Obama

Obama’s policy triggers chemical attacks in Syria — Russia’s UN deputy envoy

Lavrov says only time can heal damage done to US-Russia ties by Obama administration

"Russian-American relations suffer not only because there are conflicts, but because the previous administration behaved meanly, vindictively, planting a delayed-action mine under Russian-American relations," the foreign minister said. "I did not expect this from a Noble Peace Prize winner (former President Barack Obama).

Lavrov is convinced that "it is very bad that a vast potential of our bilateral relations has been mothballed due to Russophobic hysteria and that global issues suffer since Russia and the US cannot coordinate [on the issues]."

Alleged meddling in US election

Lavrov said he does not believe US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s words that he has evidence of Russia’s interference in the US presidential election. "When I asked Rex Tillerson how his words could be confirmed that Russia’s meddling in US election is well documented, he said, ‘I cannot show you anything as it is classified information,’" the Russian foreign minister said. "You know I cannot believe it.".

No one has presented any evidence to support the accusations of Russia’s interference in the US election, he said. "A campaign has been ramped up over legality of [US] President Donald Trump’s election and over the fact that Russia had ensured his becoming president by meddling in the election campaign, but they have failed to produce any single fact," Lavrov said. "About the interference in the election, although a year has passed since various commissions started working, nobody, nowhere, has presented any single fact to us."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: What Putin said behind closed doors and US changes tone on Syria
2
Waging war on Korean Peninsula inadmissible, says Lavrov
3
Lavrov calls to coordinate Russian, US military action in Syria
4
German rifle’s sketch to be removed from Kalashnikov’s monument in Moscow
5
Lavrov blames Obama administration for souring Russia-US ties
6
Trump vows to put North Korean leader to test
7
Ammunition depot explodes in Ukraine's Donetsk region — police
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама