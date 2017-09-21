US strike on North Korea may trigger dire consequences, Russian diplomat says

UNITED NATIONS, September 21. /TASS/. Any US military measures against Pyongyang will lead to disastrous consequences for the region and all international relations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said in an interview with TASS commenting on Donald Trump’s statement on "totally destroying" North Korea.

"This is their long-running thesis that all options remain on table, including military ones. But we believe this will have dire consequences both for North and South Korea, and the region in general, and for all international relations in general. This is not an option," the diplomat stressed.

Meanwhile, Washington understands that these steps are dangerous and does not take a decision to deliver a strike. "Still, common sense should prevail here. We should think not about military methods but how to start talks and dialogue," Gatilov said.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said in his address at the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly, "The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea." The US president nicknamed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "Rocket Man" who is on a "suicide mission for himself and his regime."

The situation on the Korean Peninsula remains tense amid Pyongyang’s active development of nuclear and missile programs. In July, North Korea carried out two launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and on September 3 it announced the successful test of a hydrogen bomb, which may be used as a warhead for an intercontinental missile. The news met tough reaction of the world community. On September 12, the UN Security Council passed a resolution on toughening sanctions against North Korea.

On September 15, North Korea fired another ballistic missile that flew over northern Japan’s Hokkaido Island towards the Pacific Ocean and fell some 2,200 km to the east of Cape Erimo. This is the sixth time since 1998 when a North Korean missile or its fragments fly over Japan’s territory. According to South Korea’s military, the launch was carried out from Pyongyang’s area. The missile flew 3,700 km and reached the altitude of 770 km.