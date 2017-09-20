Lavrov offers condolences to Mexican people over deadly earthquakes

Putin, Erdogan may have telephone conversation soon — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 20, 21:39
UNITED NATIONS, September 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov offered condolences to the people and government of Mexico over powerful earthquakes that hit the country in the past days.
"First of all, I would like to offer condolences to the people and government of Mexico over the recent powerful earthquakes that caused fatalities and damage," the Russian top diplomat said at the Nations Security Council’s meeting on peacekeeping operations.
According to Mexico’s National Seismological Service, on Tuesday, a 7.1 magnitude quake hit 12 km southeast of Axochiapan (Morelos state), located 111 km south of Mexico’s capital, at a depth of 57 km. More than 20 aftershocks have been recorded.
According to the latest reports 225 people were killed in the quake, more than 40 buildings were destroyed in the country’s capital. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto declared three days of mourning after the deadly earthquake.