Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov offers condolences to Mexican people over deadly earthquakes

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 20, 21:01 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

According to the latest reports, 225 people were killed in the quakes

Share
1 pages in this article

UNITED NATIONS, September 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov offered condolences to the people and government of Mexico over powerful earthquakes that hit the country in the past days.

Read also

Russian Emergencies Ministry ready to send rescue workers to quake-stricken Mexico

"First of all, I would like to offer condolences to the people and government of Mexico over the recent powerful earthquakes that caused fatalities and damage," the Russian top diplomat said at the Nations Security Council’s meeting on peacekeeping operations.

According to Mexico’s National Seismological Service, on Tuesday, a 7.1 magnitude quake hit 12 km southeast of Axochiapan (Morelos state), located 111 km south of Mexico’s capital, at a depth of 57 km. More than 20 aftershocks have been recorded.

According to the latest reports 225 people were killed in the quake, more than 40 buildings were destroyed in the country’s capital. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto declared three days of mourning after the deadly earthquake.

Gallery
12 photo

Aftermath of powerful earthquake in Mexico

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Breaking of Idlib siege leaves three Russian servicemen wounded
2
Diplomat believes Morgan Freeman was 'roped in' to be weaponized in anti-Russia crusade
3
UN peacekeepers should use force only for self-defense — Lavrov
4
Zapad-2017 exercise puts Russian army’s "nervous system" to test
5
Belarusian president comments on military cooperation with Russia
6
Russia still has to agree on two points for Arctic shelf expansion
7
Russia, Algeria discuss possible deliveries of SSJ-100 aircraft and MC-21
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама