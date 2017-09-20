Back to Main page
Russian Emergencies Ministry ready to send rescue workers to quake-stricken Mexico

World
September 20, 15:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

At least 248 people have been killed in the quake

© AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry is ready to send rescue workers and an air-mobile hospital to Mexico, which has been affected by a powerful earthquake, in case the country requires assistance, Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov said following his meeting with members of the State Duma (lower house of parliament).

"We are ready to assist Mexico in the earthquake aftermath," he said. "The National Crisis Management Center has been maintaining contact with the Mexican authorities, and in case they request assistance, we will provide it," Puchkov added. He also said that rescue workers from the Tsentrospas unit, certified by the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG), are ready to work in the areas affected by the earthquake, while an air-mobile hospital could be sent to Mexico if a request was received from the country’s authorities. "If necessary, other units may also be sent to Mexico," the emergencies minister added.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message to his Mexican counterpart Enrique Pena Nieto offering condolences over the deadly earthquake, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "Putin also expressed readiness to provide assistance of the Emergencies Ministry in dealing with the consequences of the quake and searching for those injured, who may still remain under the rubble," Peskov said.

According to Mexico’s National Seismological Service, the 7.1 magnitude quake hit 12 km southeast of Axochiapan (Morelos state), located 111 km south of Mexico’s capital, at a depth of 57 km. More than ten aftershocks have been recorded.

At least 248 people have been killed in the quake, head of Mexico's Civil Protection agency Luis Felipe Puente said.

