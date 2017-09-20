Lavrov confirms invitation for UK counterpart to visit Russia

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has confirmed his invitation for Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to visit Russia, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page.

After his meeting with Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s session, Johnson said preparations for his possible visit to Russia were underway, but this visit may take place only after bilateral agreements were reached on the issue, according to Zakharova.

"Johnson expressed regret that he had not come to Moscow and said that he would like to use the invitation once again. Lavrov reconfirmed the invitation," the diplomat said.

In April, Johnson cancelled his visit to Moscow over the conflict in Syria.