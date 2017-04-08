Boris Johnson cancels visit to Moscow due April 10 - Foreign Office

LONDON, April 8. /TASS/. The UK's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson cancelled his trip to Moscow due on April 10 because of the changed situation in Syria, the Foreign Office said in a communique published on Saturday.

"The Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, has decided not to visit Moscow as planned on 10 April," the document reads. "The Foreign Secretary said: Developments in Syria have changed the situation fundamentally. My priority is now to continue contact with the US and others in the run up to the G7 meeting on 10-11 April - to build coordinated international support for a ceasefire on the ground and an intensified political process. I will be working to arrange for other like-minded partners to meet and explore next steps soon too.

"I discussed these plans in detail with Secretary Tillerson. He will visit Moscow as planned and, following the G7 meeting, will be able to deliver that clear and co-ordinated message to the Russians.

"We deplore Russia’s continued defence of the Asad regime even after the chemical weapons attack on innocent civilians. We call on Russia to do everything possible to bring about a political settlement in Syria and work with the rest of the international community to ensure that the shocking events of the last week are never repeated.".