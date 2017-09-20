Back to Main page
Both Washington and Moscow not satisfied with bilateral relations — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 20, 7:55 UTC+3 NEW YORK

"And what I feel talking to Rex Tillerson is that this is the position of the administration," Russia’s top diplomat said

NEW YORK, September 20. /TASS/. Washington, just like Moscow, is not satisfied by the current state of bilateral relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an exclusive interview to TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman and AP Vice President John Daniszewski on Tuesday.

"Well, the relations are very difficult and at a very low point, which is the legacy of the [Barack] Obama administration," Lavrov said in the interview, which took place shortly after his talks with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

"And we certainly noted what President Trump was saying when he was running for presidency about the relations with Russia and what he continues to say, basically that he wants to have good relations with Russia, understanding that this would be in the American interests and in the interests of solving quite a number of important, most acute world problems," he continued.

"And what I feel talking to Rex Tillerson is that this is the position of the administration," Russia’s top diplomat said. "They are not happy with the current state of relations, and we are not happy at all."

"And I believe that the understanding [is] that we have to, well, accept the reality, which was created by the spiral of unfriendly steps done by the Obama administration. But this reality is with us," he added. "And being responsible people, I believe, Russian government and the US administration should exercise this responsibility in addressing the bilateral, as well as international issues. We are not yet at the point where this would become a sustained trend, but understanding of the need to move in this direction is present, in my opinion."

