Lavrov and Tillerson discuss settlement in Syria, Minsk agreements

UN, September 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson discussed cooperation on the Syrian crisis and the settlement of the situation in Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"The parties discussed cooperation on the Syrian crisis and other aspects of the situation in the Middle East and North Africa, as well as the status of implementation of the Minsk agreements," the ministry said.

The meeting between Lavrov and Tillerson took place at the office of Russia’s mission to the United Nations in New York lasted less than an hour.