Lavrov and Tillerson discuss settlement in Syria, Minsk agreements

Future of peacekeeping mission to Donbass depends on stance of Kiev, Washington — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 18, 13:02
Press review: Moscow as mediator for Libyan crisis and Trump's threat on cutting UN budgetPress Review September 18, 13:00
China, Russia to boost cooperation in space, aviation sectorsBusiness & Economy September 18, 12:41
Rosneft to sign deal on funding construction of gas pipelines with Iraqi KurdistanBusiness & Economy September 18, 11:59
Global research team locates vulnerability of advanced semiconductors for nanoelectronicsScience & Space September 18, 11:16
UN ministerial meeting on Syria to be held on September 21World September 18, 10:48
Venezuelan leader likens himself to Joseph StalinWorld September 18, 10:39
Chinese warships arrive in Russia’s Primorye region for joint naval drillsMilitary & Defense September 18, 9:32
Lavrov-Tillerson meeting sends positive signal, Russian senator saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 18, 8:59
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
UN, September 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson discussed cooperation on the Syrian crisis and the settlement of the situation in Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.
"The parties discussed cooperation on the Syrian crisis and other aspects of the situation in the Middle East and North Africa, as well as the status of implementation of the Minsk agreements," the ministry said.
The meeting between Lavrov and Tillerson took place at the office of Russia’s mission to the United Nations in New York lasted less than an hour.