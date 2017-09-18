Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov-Tillerson meeting sends positive signal, Russian senator says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 18, 8:59 UTC+3 NEW YORK

The top diplomats discussed Ukraine and Syria

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

NEW YORK, September 18. /TASS/. The latest meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson could be used for coordinating positions ahead of the UN General Assembly, Russian Senator Konstantin Kosachev said on Monday.

The meeting between Lavrov and Tillerson took place at the office of Russia’s mission to the United Nations in New York on Monday and lasted for less than an hour. The top diplomats focused on Ukraine and Syria.

Read also

Lavrov and Tillerson recommit to deconflicting military situations in Syria

"I see a positive signal in today’s meeting," said Kosachev, who chairs Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) International Affairs Committee.
"No doubt, the two countries, which are permanent UN Security Council members, should coordinate their steps ahead of the upcoming General Assembly," Kosachev stressed.

"This is a good sign," he said.

The 72nd regular session of the UN General Assembly convened at UN headquarters on September 12. The general debate is due to open on Tuesday on the theme, "Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for All on a Sustainable Planet.”

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian senator voices regret over Tillerson’s remarks on North Korea military option
2
Chinese warships arrive in Russia’s Primorye region for joint naval drills
3
China, Russia to boost cooperation in space, aviation sectors
4
Putin to inspect Zapad-2017 exercise on September 18
5
Press review: Moscow as mediator for Libyan crisis and Trump's threat on cutting UN budget
6
Future of peacekeeping mission to Donbass depends on stance of Kiev, Washington — Kremlin
7
Lavrov-Tillerson meeting sends positive signal, Russian senator says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама