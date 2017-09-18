Lavrov-Tillerson meeting sends positive signal, Russian senator says

Future of peacekeeping mission to Donbass depends on stance of Kiev, Washington — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 18, 13:02
NEW YORK, September 18. /TASS/. The latest meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson could be used for coordinating positions ahead of the UN General Assembly, Russian Senator Konstantin Kosachev said on Monday.
The meeting between Lavrov and Tillerson took place at the office of Russia’s mission to the United Nations in New York on Monday and lasted for less than an hour. The top diplomats focused on Ukraine and Syria.
"I see a positive signal in today’s meeting," said Kosachev, who chairs Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) International Affairs Committee.
"No doubt, the two countries, which are permanent UN Security Council members, should coordinate their steps ahead of the upcoming General Assembly," Kosachev stressed.
"This is a good sign," he said.
The 72nd regular session of the UN General Assembly convened at UN headquarters on September 12. The general debate is due to open on Tuesday on the theme, "Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for All on a Sustainable Planet.”