Lavrov and Tillerson discuss de-escalation zones in Syria

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson discussed the countries’ cooperation on the de-escalation zones in Syria, Russia’s Foreign Ministry wrote on Facebook on Friday.

"The heads of foreign policy authorities discussed further development in settlement of the Syrian crisis with a focus on consistent functioning of the de-escalation zones," the ministry said.

A meeting in Astana on Syria discusses on Friday the de-escalation zones in Syria. One of the zones - in Syria’s south - was organized with involvement of the U.S. and Jordan.