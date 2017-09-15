Lavrov and Tillerson discuss de-escalation zones in Syria

South Korean president says North Korea may be destroyed in response to new provocationsWorld September 15, 10:53
MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson discussed the countries’ cooperation on the de-escalation zones in Syria, Russia’s Foreign Ministry wrote on Facebook on Friday.
"The heads of foreign policy authorities discussed further development in settlement of the Syrian crisis with a focus on consistent functioning of the de-escalation zones," the ministry said.
A meeting in Astana on Syria discusses on Friday the de-escalation zones in Syria. One of the zones - in Syria’s south - was organized with involvement of the U.S. and Jordan.