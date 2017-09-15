Back to Main page
Lavrov and Tillerson discuss de-escalation zones in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 15, 9:43 UTC+3

A meeting in Astana discusses on September 15 the de-escalation zones in Syria

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS Host Photo Agency

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson discussed the countries’ cooperation on the de-escalation zones in Syria, Russia’s Foreign Ministry wrote on Facebook on Friday.

"The heads of foreign policy authorities discussed further development in settlement of the Syrian crisis with a focus on consistent functioning of the de-escalation zones," the ministry said.

A meeting in Astana on Syria discusses on Friday the de-escalation zones in Syria. One of the zones - in Syria’s south - was organized with involvement of the U.S. and Jordan.

