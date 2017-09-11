Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, Jordan agree on three-way consultations on de-escalation zone in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 11, 13:58 UTC+3

The joint monitoring center for the southern Syrian de-escalation zone started its activities in Amman on August 23

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

AMMAN, September 11./TASS/. Russia and Jordan have agreed on consultations in a three-party format with the US on the southern de-escalation zone in Syria, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday after talks with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Al Safadi.

Read also

Documents on Syria’s fourth de-escalation zone to be signed at Astana meeting

"We discussed the situation related to the setting up of a de-escalation zone in the southwest of Syria in line with the initiatives put forward within the framework of the Astana format," the foreign minister said. "This southern zone was coordinated within the framework of teamwork of Russia, Jordan and the US, and we spoke in favor of settling issues of its maximally efficient functioning in a three-party format, and agreed on upcoming contacts to this respect," the diplomat said.

"We also highly appreciate a bilateral mechanism of cooperation between Russia and the Jordanian side created in the capital of Jordan," Lavrov added.

Russia and the United States agreed to create a de-escalation zone in the south of Syria at 12.00 Damascus time on July 9, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on July 7 after the talks of Russian and US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

"A ceasefire will come into force in that zone (Syria’s south - Daraa and Quneitra) at 12.00 Damascus time on July 9," he said.

The joint monitoring center for the southern Syrian de-escalation zone started its activities in Amman on August 23. The center is tasked to control the ceasefire in the southern de-escalation zone, as well as to ensure unimpeded humanitarian access to the area and the provision of medical and other assistance to local residents.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey ready to assist Myanmar refugees — Erdogan
2
Moscow announces more tit-for-tat moves on US diplomatic missions in Russia
3
US military presence in Syria violates international law — Lavrov
4
Diplomat says US must leave Syria
5
Lavrov praises Saudi Arabian policy towards Syria
6
Russian top diplomat says Jabhat al-Nusra is shielded from strikes
7
Diplomat comments on Merkel's remarks about Crimea's reunification with Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама