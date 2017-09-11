Russia, Jordan agree on three-way consultations on de-escalation zone in Syria

AMMAN, September 11./TASS/. Russia and Jordan have agreed on consultations in a three-party format with the US on the southern de-escalation zone in Syria, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday after talks with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Al Safadi.

"We discussed the situation related to the setting up of a de-escalation zone in the southwest of Syria in line with the initiatives put forward within the framework of the Astana format," the foreign minister said. "This southern zone was coordinated within the framework of teamwork of Russia, Jordan and the US, and we spoke in favor of settling issues of its maximally efficient functioning in a three-party format, and agreed on upcoming contacts to this respect," the diplomat said.

"We also highly appreciate a bilateral mechanism of cooperation between Russia and the Jordanian side created in the capital of Jordan," Lavrov added.

Russia and the United States agreed to create a de-escalation zone in the south of Syria at 12.00 Damascus time on July 9, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on July 7 after the talks of Russian and US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

"A ceasefire will come into force in that zone (Syria’s south - Daraa and Quneitra) at 12.00 Damascus time on July 9," he said.

The joint monitoring center for the southern Syrian de-escalation zone started its activities in Amman on August 23. The center is tasked to control the ceasefire in the southern de-escalation zone, as well as to ensure unimpeded humanitarian access to the area and the provision of medical and other assistance to local residents.