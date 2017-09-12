Russian upper house speaker comments on sanctions against North Korea

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Sanctions pressure over North Korea has nearly reached its limit, and further actions of this kind may lead to unexpected results, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko told reporters on Tuesday.

She noted that Russia supported the UN Security Council resolution regarding North Korea "from the perspective of the security of our country and the region as a whole."

"We are consistent in our position. We consider it necessary to take all possible measures to preserve the non-proliferation regime. At the same time, I’d like to note that any sanctions pressure has a limit of its own, and it has almost been reached regarding North Korea. Further actions of this kind will surely lead to a dead end and are fraught with unexpected consequences," Matvienko said.

She reiterated that, according to the resolution, an extremely strict sanctions regime had been introduced. "Restrictions will affect the imports and exports. Losses of the North Korean state will grow. Of course, this will affect the life of the country’s population," Matvienko said. The speaker noted that the resolution could be even stricter.

"The document left out the extreme measures that the US initially offered. It was changed, partly due to the positions taken by Russia and China. Yes, the UN Security Council managed to reach unity in this issue," the upper house speaker said.

She noted that Russia has the right to expect that "our partners in the UN Security Council will understand our concerns about the growing confrontation and tensions in the region." "We hope that both sides will avoid abrupt ill-advised moves and statements," Matvienko said.

UN Security Council resolution

The UN Security Council earlier adopted a resolution tightening sanctions against North Korea in response to the sixth nuclear test carried out by the country. The document, prepared by the US delegation, was supported by all Security Council members, including Russia and China. The new restrictions include a ban on purchase of North Korean textiles and a ban on deliveries of gas condensate to the country. The Security Council imposed restrictions to exports of oil and oil products to North Korea. The resolution authorizes the countries to examine at sea vessels suspected of embargo violation regarding North Korea.