Media ‘gazing into crystal ball’ on Putin’s nomination at polls — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 12, 13:44 UTC+3

The president has so far not announced any decisions or touched on any plans to put forward his candidacy, the Kremlin spokesman noted

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov voiced skepticism over media reports that the presidential administration has started drawing up a list of authorized representatives for Vladimir Putin, who may become a self-nominated candidate in the 2018 presidential election.

"Political scientists are gazing into their crystal balls on hypothetical possibilities within the framework of the law. Yes, in line with the legislation one can run for president either from a party or be self-nominated. They are hashing over all these possibilities trying to guess what options will be used if the president runs in the election," Peskov explained.

Pointing to a report that a list of Putin’s authorized representatives has allegedly started being put together, Peskov called this "political science discourse." "The president has so far not announced any decisions or touched on any plans to put forward his candidacy. At present, an ordinary and rather busy daily work schedule is in progress. All election procedures, regardless of who runs for the post, should be implemented in strict compliance with the law," he stressed.

The presidential administration anticipates the moment when the president will announce his decision. "No one is planning to jump the gun. You know the stance of the head of state that there is the need to work without giving into the untimely electoral mood, and the administration is doing this," Peskov noted.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kommersant business daily reported citing anonymous sources that Putin’s nomination to run in the 2018 presidential election will be carried out in two stages. The first stage is expected in November when Putin will agree in principle to take part in the polls. The second stage will be Putin’s legal nomination in the presidential race as a self-nominated candidate.

RBC also reported citing anonymous sources that the Kremlin administration has allegedly started forming lists of Putin’s authorized representatives for the 2018 election. According to the paper, this order has been issued for some regions.

On September 5, Putin said it was too early to speak at the moment about his participation in the March 2018 election. He said after the beginning of an election campaign many officials start working less intensively. Putin promised to announce his decision in due time.

Persons
Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
