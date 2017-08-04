Putin says he will consider running for president in 2018

TANKHOI SETTLEMENT /Republic of Buryatia/, August 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he will consider the possibility to run for the office again in 2018.

During a meeting held at the office of the Republic of Buryatia’s president, a video conference was set up with the Cheryomushki settlement, where dozens of homes had burned down in wildfires in April. The president was informed about the restoration work going on in the settlement. One of the local residents, a Great Patriotic War veteran, addressed the president to thank him for the help he provided to Cheryomushki.

"Vladimir Vladimirovich, we have a request to make: when the next presidential election comes, we all ask you to run for the office again, we will be very happy," the veteran said.

"All right, I will consider that, thank you," Putin said and went on asking questions about home restoration work in the settlement.